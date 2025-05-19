ICYMI: Epstein Suicide Confirmed by Kash Patel and Frankie Five Angels. “MCC’s failures made it at least look like someone was sure that Epstein would have a wide-open window of opportunity to kill himself. The hint, delivered in the form of missing guards and plenty of alone time, was no more subtle than Hagen mentioning what happened to those caught plotting against the emperors of Rome.”
