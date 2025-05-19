HMM: Is AOC’s Engagement Off, or Is She Just Skirting Ethics Rules? “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Workers’ Paradise) announced her engagement way back in 2022, but it’s three years later now, and questions have begun to swirl around her marital plans. This is not just a matter of leftist schoolgirls dreaming of emulating Comrade Heroine, or even of disappointed young blokes who yearn to take the place of the beta schlub AOC apparently plans to marry. It actually involves serious ethics violations, which just a scant few months ago Democrats could commit by the bucketload without fear of the slightest consequences beyond a few curmudgeons grumbling at PJ Media. Now, however, it’s a different story.”