HMM: Voters: Trump protects Constitution better than Biden.

Voters have a message for liberals charging that President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy: former President Joe Biden was worse.

In its latest poll to reveal how wrong America views Trump’s Washington critics, Rasmussen Reports said that a majority of likely voters believe that the president is “preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution.”

Rasmussen said that 52% feel Trump is upholding the Constitution.

Biden, however, didn’t get a majority to agree when he was president. In May of last year, just 44% said Biden was doing a good or excellent job of preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution.