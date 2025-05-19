OUT ON A LIMB: Biden lacks any credibility to dismiss suspicions about his cancer announcement.

Biden’s personal office announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. In addition to an outpouring of sympathy, and some vile ill wishes as well, the internet reaction included lots of skepticism. When did Biden and his team know about this cancer, and why are they announcing it now? For instance, did Biden keep this diagnosis secret during his run for reelection? Also, is it a coincidence that Biden is announcing this just after audio was released of his long, incoherent testimony to special prosecutor Robert Hur, and just before the release of a book about the yearslong dishonest cover-up of his cognitive decline?

Is either of these theories true? Are they both true? Only Biden and his inner circle could deny these claims, but neither he nor his inner circle has any credibility when it comes to his health. They claimed for years that he was “sharp as a tack” and had more energy than his young staffers. Biden attacked Hur dishonestly for mentioning his mental decline. Tons of reporters and Democrats stuck their necks out for Biden, and they all got proven liars and dupes.

They weren’t “dupes.” Everyone could see Biden’s decline and compare his slow shuffling manner with his former energetic (albeit gaffe-prone) younger self. But no Democratic Party operative with a byline wanted to be the first to go on the record about it, and risk becoming the fall guy for causing the Bad Orange Man to return to power.