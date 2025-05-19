CBS NEWS EMBROILED IN YET MORE SCANDAL AS TOP BOSS STEPS DOWN WITH VERY TENSE STATEMENT:

CBS News’ CEO Wendy McMahon has announced she’s quitting the network – with a tense statement hinting at her unhappiness at the newsroom’s current state.

McMahon, 50, made her departure known in a Monday memo to staffers – one that made clear she was taking a stand against Donald Trump and a lawsuit alleging CBS News exhibits bias.

The maneuver was first reported by The New York Times, three months after insiders first said McMahon was set to lose her job.

Both she and now-former 60 Minutes boss Owens opposed Paramount heiress Shari Redstone’s plans to settle a $20billion dollar suit being brought by the president that alleges an October 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris was deceptively edited.

A settlement appears to be the sticking point for the Skydance deal to go through – leaving Owens and and McMahon in higher-ups’ crosshairs.

‘It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,’ McMahon wrote Monday as a result.

‘It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.’

‘Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations,’ McMahon told her team, calling the less than two-year stint plagued by poor ratings ‘one of the most meaningful chapters in [her] career.’