EDITH WILSON SMILES: Joe Biden Breaks Silence on Cancer Diagnosis as Rumors Swirl over Announcement Timing.

Joe Biden broke his silence after his office revealed Sunday that the former president is battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Biden, 82, posted a selfie with his wife Jill and their cat on social media, expressing gratitude for the well wishes he received. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Biden wrote in the caption.

It’s 2025. Why are we assuming that Joe actually wrote that? Biden family insider exposes culture of concealment in former administration.

Biden family insider Michael LaRosa opened up about the former administration’s culture of concealment while speaking to Fox News on Sunday, telling “FOX & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that the people surrounding the former president during his tenure in the White House were unwilling to be transparent. “This was a group in the White House who were allergic to transparency, and I’m talking about just in the East Wing,” he said. “The very first day walking into the White House, the usher was fired, and I couldn’t get reporters straight answers, because nobody would give me straight answers.” Biden family insider Michael LaRosa opened up about the former administration’s culture of concealment while speaking to Fox News on Sunday, telling “FOX & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that the people surrounding the former president during his tenure in the White House were unwilling to be transparent. “This was a group in the White House who were allergic to transparency, and I’m talking about just in the East Wing,” he said. “The very first day walking into the White House, the usher was fired, and I couldn’t get reporters straight answers, because nobody would give me straight answers.”

Last year Niall Ferguson wrote, “We’re All Soviets Now:”

Gerontocratic leadership was one of the hallmarks of late Soviet leadership, personified by the senility of Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, and Konstantin Chernenko. But by current American standards, the later Soviet leaders were not old men. Brezhnev was 75 when he died in 1982, but he had suffered his first major stroke seven years before. Andropov was only 68 when he succeeded Brezhnev, but he suffered total kidney failure just a few months after taking over. Chernenko was 72 when he came to power. He was already a hopeless invalid, suffering from emphysema, heart failure, bronchitis, pleurisy, and pneumonia.

And like the Soviet Union bad news is just another excuse to continue the omerta: Dem strategist David Axelrod says criticism of Biden’s mental decline should be ‘muted’ amid cancer diagnosis as timing of announcement questioned.

And right on cue: Brian Stelter: Cancer Diagnosis Should ‘Pause’ Scrutiny of Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline.

John Podhoretz adds: Biden and His Palace Court.

And in the end, of course, Biden isn’t the villain of the story told in the book being released tomorrow. The bad guys here are the people around him, and the Democratic cognitive elite from both inside the administration and out. Either they knew he was too out of it to serve as president and covered it up, which is criminal and means they should never again be allowed anywhere near a position of authority, or they deluded themselves into thinking otherwise, which means they were fools who should never be allowed anywhere near a position of authority. Anyway you slice it, they should never be anywhere near power ever again. This means you, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. And you, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. And you, Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients. You propped up an infirm man, and maybe a man you knew to be suffering from cancer, to keep yourselves in power. Now, Jill Biden will have no way to be anywhere near power, but she is clearly the central player in this melodrama, and the question for the future is: Who will tell that story?

When do we start seeing books about the Biden administration that actually name names?

UPDATE:

As someone who replied to Mehta suggests, “[It] Would not surprise me if it turns out the traits we saw as cognitive decline were exacerbated by cancer treatment.”