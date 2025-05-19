SORRY, BUT YOU LOST ME AT “FUNCTIONING LEGACY MEDIA”:

A functioning legacy media might have questioned why there was no mention of a PSA (prostate) test in Joe Biden's February 2024 blood test report.

After all, men commonly get that test. It is a simple blood test, noninvasitve. Biden wasn't tested. Or to put it another way, there… pic.twitter.com/M3xNgLFxg6 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) May 19, 2025

PSA tests are actually less common for men over 70 for various reasons, but I find it difficult to believe that POTUS isn’t screened for pretty much everything.