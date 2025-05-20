JIM TREACHER: So, Who Was Really President for Four Years?
I think it was Andrew Klavan who made me realize the First Commandment of the Democratic Party: Thou shalt STFU. All their gaslighting, shaming, whataboutism, and other dishonest rhetorical techniques are attempts to stop you from talking about whichever lie they’re telling at that particular moment.
Why would they stop at cancer?
A lot of medical professionals are pointing out that a prostate cancer diagnosis doesn’t just come out of the blue like this. It’s easily detectable in blood work, it takes years and years to progress, and it should’ve been detected at his last annual physical.
Even Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel (an oncologist, Rahm’s older brother, and certainly no MAGA-head) says Biden must have learned of this diagnosis many years ago.
If Biden was undergoing cancer treatments during his presidency — remember all those unexplained trips to Delaware? — it would explain a lot of his behavior. “Chemo brain.” And of course he and Jill would keep it under wraps, because it would only strengthen a 25th Amendment challenge.
Who else knew about this, and when did they know it?
And who the hell was performing the duties of the president of the United States for four years?
Keep in mind that Joe Biden loves using his personal tragedies as a Get Out of Jail Free card. We heard it in that just-released Robert Hur audio from October 2023, when Biden deflected a question he didn’t want to answer about his handling of classified documents by complaining that his son Beau died. He couldn’t remember the exact year, but he used it as an excuse anyway.
If he’ll use his dead son, why wouldn’t he use a cancer diagnosis?
Ezekiel Emanuel made his announcement on the Morning Joe show:
SCARBOROUGH: You believe that it is likely, just for those just tuning in, you believe it is likely if this prostate cancer has spread to the bone, that he could have had it for up to a decade. But certainly, it’s likely, would it be fair to say, it’s likely to have had this for at least several years?
EMANUEL: Oh, more than several years. You don’t get prostate cancer —
SCARBOROUGH: Again, I just want to stop you. So you’re, this is not speculation. If you have prostate cancer that is spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying had it when he was President of the United States.
EMANUEL: Oh, yeah. He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.
Yes, that Morning Joe show. Biden’s favorite program (and one of his boss’s favorites as well), whose host lied through his teeth about Joe’s health last year:
Joe Scarborough: “F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever.”
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 6, 2024
Which isn’t to say that Scarborough knew of this specific issue a year ago, but how shameless did you have to be to have looked at Biden’s overall condition back then and go out and say that?
As Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics asks:
When does the reckoning come for this level of combined political and media gaslighting? Speaking of which, USA Today is now beginning its breaking coverage of the 2020 election: