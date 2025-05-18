I had this on my Facebook Page this evening:
See the double dodge here? The AP does a little fluffy piece on what “86” means. And the chatter is that Comey — God’s gift to law enforcement — had to know what it means.
But see, the real whopper gets assumed away, missed or ignored. His Comeyness says: “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk….”
Who in their right mind believes that he “just came across” this?
The old slang term ’86′ probably started as restaurant-worker jargon. Suddenly it’s in the news