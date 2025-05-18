SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT: FBI Director Patel says unreleased Russia probe documents will soon be made public.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Fox News that “truckloads” of previously unreleased documents related to the Russia probe known as Crossfire Hurricane and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will soon be made public in a “wave of transparency.”

He said the previous FBI leadership hid documents and information pertaining to the Russia probe “where people weren’t supposed to look.”

Patel, alongside Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, said on the Fox Business Network show “Sunday Morning Futures” that the release could happen within two weeks.

“Just give us about a week or two,” Patel said.