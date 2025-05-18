PALM SPRINGS IVF CLINIC BOMBER ID’D as Guy Edward Bartkus, a ‘pro-mortalist’ who opposed people being born ‘without their consent.’

A 25-year-old self-described “pro-mortalist” has been identified as the attacker who detonated a car bomb outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs Saturday — killing himself and injuring four other people, according to sources.

Guy Edward Bartkus, of Twentynine Palms, is believed to have detonated an explosive device in his car outside the American Reproductive Centers, which performs IVF treatments, egg collections and other procedures, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Bartkus allegedly described his fanatical pro-death beliefs in written and recorded manifestos as being against bringing people into the world without their consent to spare them from future suffering, KCAL news reported.

On Saturday, FBI agents swarmed his home and evacuated the neighborhood, declaring it a “blast zone” over concerns that he could have left explosives behind, ABC7 reported.

During a late-night press conference, Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, confirmed the agency was handling the investigation but declined to say whether the raid was directly connected to the recent fatal explosion outside an IVF clinic in Palm Springs.

The FBI had confirmed the suspect was the sole fatality of the bombing.