DEVELOPING: Biden Diagnosed With “Aggressive Form of Prostate Cancer.”
Flashback to CNBC in February of 2024: Biden is a ‘healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male,’ his doctor says after physical.
Joe Biden is fit to continue his presidential responsibilities “without any exemptions or accommodations,” the White House physician said Wednesday after conducting the president’s annual physical.
Biden “is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a summary of the president’s health.
The results of the routine examination carry extra significance this year, as Biden seeks to tamp down concerns about whether he is physically and mentally capable of serving another four years in the White House.
The Democrat has weathered relentless attacks about his age and fitness from his political opponents, especially Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who will turn 78 in June.
Despite their closeness in age, polls show voters are less concerned about Trump’s fitness than Biden’s.
Earlier in February, a Department of Justice special counsel investigating Biden over his handling of classified documents described the president in a report as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Biden angrily pushed back on that report, acknowledging his age but declaring, “I know what the hell I’m doing.”
But of course, he really didn’t, as Matt Margolis of PJM wrote the following month: Things Just Got a Lot Worse for Joe Biden.
Last month, the Hur report found that Joe Biden willfully retained, mishandled, and disclosed classified information but determined that he was essentially too senile to stand trial. According to the report, Biden struggled to remember details, and he couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.
Joe Biden angrily defended his memory in his unplanned address and attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur for bringing up Beau during his interview during the investigation, which managed to make things worse for him.
“There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died,” Biden said. “How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”
Except that Hur didn’t bring it up. Biden did.
Exit questions:
