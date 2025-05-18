OH TO BE IN ENGLAND: We live in Britain’s ‘valley of strangers:’ Inside Muslim-majority northern town where locals say there is ‘no point speaking English’ and others say ‘no one talks to each other.’

Tariq Hussain admits he knew nothing about Keir Starmer’s plans to get tough on immigration, mainly because he’s been preoccupied with more pressing concerns lately.

His day job selling traditional Asian female clothes takes up a lot of his time and business has been slow. And when he gets home, he is on the phone to relatives and friends in Pakistan to check on their safety following recent tensions between the country and neighbouring India, which almost led to war.

But there is another more troubling reason why Mr Hussain was completely oblivious to Sir Keir’s pledge to overhaul a ‘broken’ immigration system, despite the fact that it could directly affect him and his family.

Speaking in his native Punjabi he confessed: ‘I speak little English even though I have been in this country for quite a long time. I don’t watch the British news because I don’t understand it, so what’s the point?

‘All my work involves dealing with other Pakistani people and my friends are all Pakistani so I don’t need to speak English. If I do, I get somebody to help me.’