HOW IT STARTED: AOC in 2020: ‘Defunding Police Means Defunding Police.’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said New York City’s proposed $1 billion cut from the police department budget tiptoes around demands from activists who are asking for a reduced police presence. Though the plan proposed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) cuts one-sixth of the New York Police Department (NYPD) budget, activists note that much of it would be transferred to other city departments, including the Department of Education, where it could pay for police in schools. Activists have advocated for removing officers from schools altogether. “Defunding police means defunding police,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”

—The Hill, June 30th, 2020, at the height of left’s riot, arson, and looting season.

How it’s going: The Fruits of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Labors: A 70% increase in Violent Crime in Her District.

Last year, AOC was hoping to be named to the top spot on the powerful Oversight Committee. Pelosi blocked her ascension, proving to AOC that moving up in the Democratic Party will be harder than she thought. Through all of this political maneuvering to further her career, AOC has forgotten the people who got her to where she is: her long-suffering constituents. From 2019 to 2025, murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and auto theft have jumped 70%. You might claim that a congresswoman’s actions or inactions have little to do with the crime rate. That would be true if AOC hadn’t been a prominent voice in the “Defund the Police” movement. “The 115th Precinct, which also serves part of Roosevelt Avenue in addition to Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and north Corona, saw major offenses rise by 85%” reports the New York Post. Ocasio-Cortez’s district takes in two police districts that are among the worst in the city. And some residents are pointing the finger at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “She’s not doing s–t. She doesn’t live in the neighborhood, she doesn’t care,” said Elmhurst resident Guadelupe Alvarez, who has lived in the neighborhood her entire life.

Okay, to be fair she may not live in the neighborhood anymore, but she’s perfectly willing to stop in for a few minutes whenever the New Yorker wants to do a photoshoot about wealthy Manhattan leftists in their digs, such as this month’s unintentionally hilarious “Power Houses: Inside the living rooms of notable New Yorkers.” AOC was photographed knitting in her East Elmhurst apartment to accompany similar photos of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin, AOC, Al Sharpton, and “Ella Emhoff, textile designer.”

The director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, Hannah Meyers, said, “Nobody wants to be a police officer, it’s been so villainized.” “It’s her district, she’s supposed to be looking out for people there,” she added. “She has such a myopic focus on race. You’re not helping the victims of crime by talking about how the system is racist.”

Riots for thee, but not for me, to coin a phrase. At Commentary this month, Michael Woronoff reviews Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s new book, Abundance, and spots their passage on the joys of Democratic Party monopoly governance:



In a paragraph that could have been stolen from a Republican campaign consultant, the authors lament: Liberals should be able to say: vote for us, and we will govern the country the way we govern California! Instead, conservatives are able to say: Vote for them, and they will govern the country the way they govern California! California … has the worst homelessness problem in the country. It has the worst housing affordability problem in the country. It trails only Hawaii and Massachusetts in its cost of living. As a result, it is losing hundreds of thousands of people every year to Texas and Arizona.

Similarly, while Sandy the bartender has had national ambitions from the second she ran for Congress, she’s going to have a hard time pointing to benefits she’s brought to her little corner of the Bronx.