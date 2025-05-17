KAMIKAZE MEXICAN NAVY SHIP ATTACKS BROOKLYN BRIDGE! 23 injured after Mexican navy tall ship slams into Brooklyn Bridge in horrifying scene.

A massive Mexican navy tall ship making a festive visit to New York slammed into the Brooklyn Bridge late Saturday — toppling its huge masts into the deck in a horrifying scene that left 35 injured including four critically, according to fire officials and sources.

A search and rescue operation was underway to pull people out of the water after one of the towering 147-foot masts on the Cuauhtémoc — which has a crew of 277, mostly cadets — collided with the bridge’s road deck just before 9 p.m., sources told The Post.

Sources said 35 people were injured, including four critically — including crew who were seen plummeting into the water, sources and witnesses said.

“The boat was coming under the bridge, and there were sailors on top of the boat, the sails hit the bridge and then people were falling off of the boat sails,” witness Elijah West, a tourist from Texas said. “I believe they were trying to do like a little show. It’s the Mexican Navy. It was crazy, though, yeah. We were standing under the bridge and we all started running. Then I saw people hanging from the sails. Police boats came around fast – about five minutes later.”

It wasn’t clear why it crashed but sources said there may have been a power loss on the ship, which did not have it sail unfurled.