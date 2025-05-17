MARK JUDGE: Jake Tapper Is Why We Can’t Quit Stephen Glass.

Recently in The Free Press, Joe Nocera noted that we are still living with Stephen Glass. “There’s no excusing what Glass did,” Nocera wrote. “As a young staff writer at The New Republic in the mid-1990s, Glass wrote some 42 stories that were either partly or wholly made up. When he was drummed out of the profession, I applauded. What’s hard to fathom is why, of all the journalistic fraudsters over the past decades, his is the story that just won’t go away. It’s been told in Vanity Fair, and in the 2003 movie Shattered Glass. When The New Republic celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2014, it sent Hanna Rosin, once a close friend, to interview Glass and retell the sordid tale. Just last year, Washingtonian magazine ran an “oral history” of the making of Shattered Glass.”

Nocera thinks this is too much: “Enough already.”

Sorry, as long as Jake Tapper won’t come clean and people like Jamie Hood tell tall tales that are published by places that know better, there’s plenty of room left in this Glass.