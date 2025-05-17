JUST NBC THE MEMORY HOLE! “Audio of interview confirms Biden memory lapses,” NBC reported yesterday:
Newly released audio of a special counsel interviewing then-President joe Biden confirms memory lapses that White House officials denied at the time, including a president clearly struggling to remember the year his oldest son died.
Even after the transcript was released, Biden aides, including then-White House spokesman Ian Sams, insisted that the president did not forget the year that his son Beau died of brain cancer. The audio shows that Biden struggled to remember the year and had to be prompted by his lawyers, who were sitting in the interview with him.
The recording of the interview was first released by Axios.
Sams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The audio of Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur is likely to fuel a growing debate among Democrats and others about whether there was a concerted effort to cover up the president’s diminished mental capacity, as well as whether that contributed to the party’s 2024 defeat at the polls. It also comes as several new books offer insight into what many behind the scenes knew.
Speaking of that “concerted effort to cover up the president’s diminished mental capacity,” perhaps NBC might want to check in on some of its employees: ‘The best Biden ever.’
Joe Scarborough in March: “And F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever… if it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.” pic.twitter.com/hdnx1IpZC2
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 5, 2024
And from NBC News on June 19th, 2024: Why deceptive Biden G7 video kept going viral.
The misleading videos were an example of so-called cheap fakes, in which low-tech editing or other minor changes to videos, along with incorrect context, can amplify false but convincing messages.
The episode illustrated the dynamics of the new information ecosystem, in which tech platforms are hesitant to emphasize vetted, factual information during an election year for fear of appearing partisan — even as partisan operatives take advantage of the platforms’ attempts at neutrality.
NBC, heal thy self.