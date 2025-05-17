DEVELOPING: Massive Car Explosion Rocks Downtown Palm Springs; CA Gov. Newsom, Med. Center React. “Firefighters are at the scene of an explosion at a building in Palm Springs Saturday morning. The explosion was first reported at around 11 a.m. at American Reproductive Centers on N Indian Canyon, near E Tachevah Drive, according to city officials.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.