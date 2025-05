HIDE THE DECLINE: On Wednesday, America’s Newspaper of Record reported:

But in an afford to begin prepping for 2028, new talking points have been issued: Watch: Democrats Who Praised Joe Biden’s Mental ‘Sharpness’ Don’t Want to ‘Rehash the Past.’

It’s all about 2028 now, so of course, once the Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson book tour is concluded, the media wing of the Democratic Party will be tossing 2021-2024 right down the memory hole. Or to mix science fiction metaphors: