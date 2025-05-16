DISPATCHES FROM THUNDERDOME: CNN black sheep’s very surprising response to Trump Qatar plane freebie that’s angered liberals and conservatives.

‘Can you imagine if Barack Obama got a plane from the Qataris?’ asked Congressional Democrat Jared Moskowitz, as the costly gift continues to cause pushback from progressives and conservatives alike.

‘I mean, Scott would be calling it the Barack Hussein plane,’ Moskowitz joked, inadvertently offering Jennings a softball he would soon hit out of the park.

‘I mean, we – it would be endless all day long. We would be seeing it,’ he continued – paving the way for a seemingly serious Jennings to interrupt the visibly frustrated guest.

‘No,’ Jennings simply stated. ‘Barack “Huplane” Obama,’ he quickly followed up, offering a pun — and some much-needed levity — in the otherwise austere debate.

Laughs immediately rang out in response.