CNN black sheep's very surprising response to Trump Qatar plane freebie that's angered liberals and conservatives.
‘Can you imagine if Barack Obama got a plane from the Qataris?’ asked Congressional Democrat Jared Moskowitz, as the costly gift continues to cause pushback from progressives and conservatives alike.
‘I mean, Scott would be calling it the Barack Hussein plane,’ Moskowitz joked, inadvertently offering Jennings a softball he would soon hit out of the park.
‘I mean, we – it would be endless all day long. We would be seeing it,’ he continued – paving the way for a seemingly serious Jennings to interrupt the visibly frustrated guest.
‘No,’ Jennings simply stated. ‘Barack “Huplane” Obama,’ he quickly followed up, offering a pun — and some much-needed levity — in the otherwise austere debate.
Laughs immediately rang out in response.
“Can you imagine it?” Yes we can! According to Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), the plane arrived during Barack Huplane Obama’s third term in office: Senator Markwayne Mullin Just Tossed a Big Ol’ Wrench Into the Media Freak Out Over Trump’s Qatar Plane.
So let me get this straight the plane that was a gift from Qatar was actually a conversation that was started a year ago by the Biden administration with the Qataris? You literally can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/LDjs2yR5NK
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 15, 2025