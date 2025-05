MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA:

Florida now has a $1.7 trillion economy under Gov DeSantis.

Florida is #1 economy in the nation for the 2nd year in a row, per US News.

Florida has added 3.6 million new biz formations since 2019.

All while running a surplus.

Amazing what great executive leadership can do. https://t.co/ck1n1hXYEY

— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2025