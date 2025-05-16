‘WE OCCASIONALLY MISJUDGE:’ Pulitzer Board Told Me I Was out of Line When I Asked Why the Organization Gave an Award to Palestinian ‘Poet’ Who Made Hateful Comments About Israeli Hostages.

[Pulitzer Prize administrator Marjorie Miller] told the Free Beacon that the Pulitzer Prizes “are based on a review of works that have been formally submitted for consideration.” See no evil, hear no evil.

In media interviews, meanwhile, Abu Toha has continued to shed light on the board’s most profound misjudgment of honoring an apologist for terrorism, lying on MSNBC over the weekend when he said, “First of all, I did not question [Damari’s] status as a hostage, because she is a hostage.”

Pressed, gently, by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell about why he lashed out at the media for humanizing Israeli hostages, Abu Toha snapped, “Do you know what I’m going through every day? Do you know how many members of my family were killed? … And you are requesting me [sic] how to use language here?”

How to use language is precisely a journalist’s job—and a poet’s, too. It’s not outlandish, then, to believe that Abu Toha meant exactly what he said and said exactly what he meant: No mercy for the men, women, and babies Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7.

But hey, the Pulitzer board, they occasionally misjudge. Don’t you dare report on it.