THE NEW SPACE RACE: US FAA approves license modifications for SpaceX Starship Flight 9 mission.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it approved license modifications for the SpaceX Starship Flight 9 mission, but did not immediately allow it to fly.

SpaceX will not be allowed to launch until the FAA either closes its Starship Flight 8 investigation or makes a return to flight determination, the FAA added.