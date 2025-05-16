NIFTY: US Ally Revives Aircraft Carrier Plan Amid North Korea Threat. “The South Korean military will move forward with its aircraft carrier project after making modifications, newspaper The Chosun Daily reported on Monday. The original plan called for the construction of a 30,000-ton vessel equipped with F-35B stealth fighter jets. Under the revised project, the proposed aircraft carrier will be transformed into a ‘multifunctional unmanned combat force command ship,’ capable of carrying dozens of drones for a range of missions, including combat, self-detonation, surveillance and reconnaissance.”