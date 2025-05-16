DEVELOPING: Kash Patel to shut down FBI HQ, move 1500 agents out of DC.



FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the FBI will be closing down its headquarters and moving 1,500 agents out of the Washington, DC area.

Patel said on Fox Business, “The FBI is 38,000 when we’re fully manned, which we’re not. In the National Capital Region, in the 50-mile radius around Washington, DC, there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here. So, we’re taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out.”

“Every state’s getting a plus up,” Patel later added. He said that the process to move the agents will take around next nine months or so and then added, “I didn’t know that I was going to do this, but I’m going to announce it on your show anyway, this FBI is leaving the Hoover Building because this building is unsafe for our workforce.”