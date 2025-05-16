JOE CONCHA: Jake Tapper’s ‘bombshell’ book on Biden’s decline is a laughable attempt to rewrite history.
Thompson’s claim that every White House “is capable of deception” again makes the hilarious case that reporters believed what the Biden team was telling them without raising any questions.
Remember, this was the same White House that insisted inflation was transitory or was part of the mythical “Putin price hike.”
This is the same team that claimed the border was secure.
It’s the same team that actually accused Republicans of wanting to defund the police.
And the same team that said Hunter Biden’s laptop was a product of Russia and COVID-19 didn’t come from a lab that literally studies coronaviruses.
Not exactly a track record of honesty.
Tapper and Thompson’s Original Sin is on track to be a bestseller when it hits bookstores next week. The authors will profit nicely from it.
But in terms of something that can’t be bought, a thing called integrity, both men can kiss that goodbye.
Just like most of the rest of legacy media that took part in the worst “cover-up” in modern American history.
Soon to be a major motion picture? Jake Tapper’s bombshell book on Biden mental decline could be made into a movie.
A high-stakes bidding war is brewing in Hollywood over the rights to the upcoming political exposé by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson detailing the decline of Joe Biden, according to a report.
With the release set for May 20, Creative Artists Agency and William Morris Endeavor — representing Tapper and Thompson respectively — have begun quietly circulating the manuscript to select producers, according to the Status newsletter.
But while the talent agencies angle to sell the screen rights, the book’s explosive claims and the timing of its release are drawing fierce criticism against the authors and other journalists for failing to aggressively cover the evident signs of Biden’s deterioration.
All the President’s Men is now best thought of as these days as a fictional political thriller ala The Manchurian Candidate than a serious look at Nixon’s Watergate scandal. But at least it’s built around the classic Hollywood tropes of reporters doggedly pursuing a story. A movie version of Tapper and Thompson’s book has the potential to be hilarious. Picture scenes of journalists repeatedly seeing Biden continuing to descend downhill, and then alternately ignoring them and issuing condescending “who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes” public statements.
On October 18th, 2020 Lara Trump suggested that Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. Jake Tapper flipped out on her. How dare she diagnose Joe Biden!
Nine days later Jake Tapper had Mary Trump on for a 10 min segment to discuss Donald Trump's mental illness and decline. pic.twitter.com/9ZZcCuHrJ8
— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 13, 2025
After the Biden/Clooney fundraiser video emerged, CNN’s Brian Stelter excitedly jumped in to run the “cheap fake” narrative for the White House.
“The White House used the phrase “cheap fakes”…let me explain what that is…."
We now know Biden didn't even recognize Clooney that… pic.twitter.com/jjhRJL9YZ2
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025
I didn't know human beings were capable of the level of audacity and fraud that drives Jake Tapper's book tour: pretending he's the angry victim of the WH which prevented him from knowing about Biden's cognitive decline.
Here's what he did the day the WSJ article came out: pic.twitter.com/ODSoSxnozb
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 14, 2025