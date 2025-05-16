JOE CONCHA: Jake Tapper’s ‘bombshell’ book on Biden’s decline is a laughable attempt to rewrite history.

Thompson’s claim that every White House “is capable of deception” again makes the hilarious case that reporters believed what the Biden team was telling them without raising any questions.

Remember, this was the same White House that insisted inflation was transitory or was part of the mythical “Putin price hike.”

This is the same team that claimed the border was secure.

It’s the same team that actually accused Republicans of wanting to defund the police.

And the same team that said Hunter Biden’s laptop was a product of Russia and COVID-19 didn’t come from a lab that literally studies coronaviruses.

Not exactly a track record of honesty.

Tapper and Thompson’s Original Sin is on track to be a bestseller when it hits bookstores next week. The authors will profit nicely from it.

But in terms of something that can’t be bought, a thing called integrity, both men can kiss that goodbye.

Just like most of the rest of legacy media that took part in the worst “cover-up” in modern American history.