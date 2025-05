“MR. GORBACHEV, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL” SEEMS LIKE AN AWFULLY LONG TIME AGO:

So after the implementation of exit-taxes by many European countries, dissuading people from leaving, Germany is now the first to give people exit-bans, effectively preventing them from leaving.

You don't need a crystal ball to see where this is going. The borders will be closed…

— Dries Van Langenhove (@DVanLangenhove) May 16, 2025