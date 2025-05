SO NOW THEY’LL ASK:

Brutal.

Hakeem Jeffries gets pressed for two straight minutes about covering up Biden's decline and refuses to answer a single question.

"Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the… pic.twitter.com/36xVucjysw

— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 14, 2025