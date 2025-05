FLASHBACK: ‘Shorthand for killing someone:’ Trump campaign disturbed by Gretchen Whitmer displaying ‘8645’ in background for interview.

—The Washington Examiner, October 20th, 2020.

Related: Did Former FBI Director James Comey Just Call for Trump To Be Murdered?

UPDATE: The former director of the FBI regarding “8647:” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Likely the same response from the DNC-MSM as well:

Robert Underdunk Terwilliger Jr., PhD could not be reached for comment: