TWO-TIER KEIR:
Shot: Just Stop Oil poster girl avoids jail for M25 protest.
A Just Stop Oil poster girl has avoided prison for her part in M25 protests that caused misery for motorists.
Phoebe Plummer, 23, and fellow activist David Mann, 51, were among 45 demonstrators who scaled gantries to protest about oil and gas licences in November 2022.
Mourners missed funerals and students were late for exams as traffic ground to a halt during the protests.
Plummer, of Lambeth, south London, was convicted of conspiring to disrupt the M25 by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, while Mann earlier admitted the offence.
Judge Justin Cole branded the protesters “arrogant” for thinking they were “cleverer” than those whose everyday lives they disrupted.
He said: ‘It was part of a plan to cause major disruption to the M25 by climbing on motorway gantries.
“Neither of you played an organisational role but you were motivated by a desire to cause large-scale disruption and to attract publicity for JSO and their aims.”
The judge said the protests continued over four days and cost the Met Police more than £1million and the economy more than £750,000.
Chaser:
🚨BREAKING: A banner is held up outside the Royal Courts of Justice for political prisoner Lucy Connolly's appeal, the banner reads:
'POLICE OUR STREETS NOT OUR TWEETS'
People have had enough of the thought police 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DCDuCfCzpZ
— God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) May 15, 2025
Related: The punishment of Lucy Connolly.
‘Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care …. I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist so be it.’ After this rash and ugly tweet, she took the dog out for a walk, mulled it over and later deleted her message. But the post had been screenshotted, and soon she had been arrested for stirring up racial hatred.
‘Whatever I’d done, [the] police made it quite clear I was going down for this’, she says, ‘their intention was always to hammer me’. So it proves. She received only a perfunctory psychiatric evaluation, where she was not even asked about the loss of her child. After she expressed reasonable concerns about illegal immigration in a police interview, the CPS issued a misleading statement that Lucy ‘told officers she did not like immigrants’.
Several legal professionals consider her 31-month sentence inordinately harsh, and we have learned about the effect her imprisonment is having on her family. In the absence of her mother, her daughter has started having behavioural issues at school. Her husband, Ray, who is ill, does his best, but is no substitute for Lucy.
Flashback: The moment a Met Police officer tells Jewish woman that swastikas ‘need to be taken into context’ — after she complained about the Nazi symbol being used in pro-Palestine march banners in London.