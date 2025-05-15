TWO-TIER KEIR:

Shot: Just Stop Oil poster girl avoids jail for M25 protest.

A Just Stop Oil poster girl has avoided prison for her part in M25 protests that caused misery for motorists.

Phoebe Plummer, 23, and fellow activist David Mann, 51, were among 45 demonstrators who scaled gantries to protest about oil and gas licences in November 2022.

Mourners missed funerals and students were late for exams as traffic ground to a halt during the protests.

Plummer, of Lambeth, south London, was convicted of conspiring to disrupt the M25 by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, while Mann earlier admitted the offence.

Judge Justin Cole branded the protesters “arrogant” for thinking they were “cleverer” than those whose everyday lives they disrupted.

He said: ‘It was part of a plan to cause major disruption to the M25 by climbing on motorway gantries.

“Neither of you played an organisational role but you were motivated by a desire to cause large-scale disruption and to attract publicity for JSO and their aims.”

The judge said the protests continued over four days and cost the Met Police more than £1million and the economy more than £750,000.