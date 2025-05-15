CHANGE:
🚨 JUST IN: Judge Jeanine Pirro has been sworn in as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/ek8BOMmoa5
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 15, 2025
CHANGE:
🚨 JUST IN: Judge Jeanine Pirro has been sworn in as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/ek8BOMmoa5
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 15, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.