I DUNNO, I’M ENJOYING IT: Democrat Men Are Trying To Fake Masculinity And It’s Painful To Watch.

Among the ways Democrats are trying to stop hemorrhaging men voters is apparently by elevating guys who exhibit some comically stereotypical sense of “masculinity,” but who otherwise champion all the effete Democrat policies that the party loves and real men hate. Who knows! Maybe it’ll work!

Three such strapping lads come to mind of late, first and foremost being David Hogg, the lithe twink who is currently a vice chairman of the Democrat National Committee. (Though, some party officials are challenging his election on the grounds that he’s not DEI eligible — he’s apparently not gay). In an interview last week on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Hogg proposed that Democrats are losing the support of young men, who “would rather vote for somebody who, even if they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly because they’re going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated.” He said young people more generally “should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.”

True, Democrats have long-since been the party of nags, their chief mascots being perpetually offended black women — the “heart” and “backbone” of the Democrat Party — and “transgenders” forcing ladies to shave their scrotums. But Hogg’s assertion that men and young voters would be far more susceptible to the Democrat platform if party leaders were a little less menstrual ignores the problem: The two go hand in hand.