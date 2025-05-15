EVERYBODY WHO DIDN’T GET NUKED, FOR STARTERS: Who Won The India-Pakistan War?

I’m inclined to think that India won, because they successfully hit their targets and dirtnapped a lot of jihadis, and Pakistan doesn’t seem to have successfully struck anything of import. But I don’t know for sure, since the never-entirely-trustworthy American media has a done a poor job reporting the conflict (evidently it’s really hard to blame Donald Trump for a sectarian conflict over a century old), and the local media on both sides seem entirely too biased to trust. And as for this Reuters report that Trump says disputes are “settled,” that’s either the usual MSM incompetence or “figuratively, not literally” at work. The Indo-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir will probably continue as long as those two nations still exist.

So I’m at a loss to say definitively who won this most recent flareup.