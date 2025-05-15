#METOO:
They're all so deeply full of shit and I'm glad they had their asses handed to them https://t.co/S8RasQmSZY
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 15, 2025
#METOO:
They're all so deeply full of shit and I'm glad they had their asses handed to them https://t.co/S8RasQmSZY
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 15, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.