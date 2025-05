GLEICHSCHALTUNG:

USATODAY's crossword puzzle wants you to fill in Lia Thomas as the answer to a "NCAA champion swimmer."

Lia Thomas is a man. He cheated to get his NCAA championship.

USATODAY is promoting a cheater and a liar.

Lia Thomas did not earn his medal. pic.twitter.com/lA7Jyo4OIr

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025