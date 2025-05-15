CHRISTIAN TOTO: Kimmel, Clooney Have Some Serious Explaining to Do.

The 46th president lacks the mental acuity to serve a second term, Clooney wrote in The New York Times. He had seen Biden up close during a June 2024 fundraising event, and it wasn’t pretty.

The media has been protecting Clooney ever since. Journalists refused to ask the Oscar winner why he waited so long before publicly sharing the president’s mental decline.

And it’s not for lack of media access.