Interesting morning so far. I’m looking at a spreadsheet that summarizes all of the infrastructure construction and repair projects for 13 Navy bases in the mid-Atlantic region. I posted Monday about how the Navy needs many billions of dollars just to move our shore infrastructure just from “awful” to “below average”. Here’s some numbers for you.

Total number of projects – 184 (pier replacements, weapons magazines, shore power for subs, drydocks, etc.)

Total cost – $ 13,026,832,000 (Yes, $13 Billion)

Number of projects briefed up the chain of command in hopes of getting funded – 34 (and not all those will be funded)

Number of projects listed as “MUST FUND” – 5

All that’s interesting and sad, but THIS will get your blood boiling (and send @johnkonrad and @cdrsalamander to mars):

Of the 5 projects out of 184 listed as “MUST FUND”, 4 of them are CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTERS. In the face of potential war with China, your Navy is telling you what their priorities are.