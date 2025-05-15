MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Trump Team Ain’t Playin’ Around: More Hanky Panky Busted at the CFTC.

Remember back to last week when I told y’all about the work-from-home fraud that Caroline Pham, acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), had released a statement on?

The post was fun in itself because I got to use the Trading Places clip where Aykroyd and Murphy ruin the Dukes to explain what some of it is that the CFTC helps regulate.

When I first started writing that, there hadn’t been much information available about why ‘staff members’ had been put on leave, which naturally led to speculation about trading irregularities and that sort of thing. Later information revealed the worker phoning it in from a foreign country and the union leaders who’d facilitated it.

Which was pretty bad and apparently cost the government a fortune in wrongfully claimed salary, etc., not to mention the fraud itself.

Good on her, I said.

Little did I know Ms Pham is a tiger and, thanks to brother Bingley alerting me to another email he got this morning, she’s on the horn about another far more egregious case of actual wrongful government prosecution, CFTC false statements, and just malicious incompetence.