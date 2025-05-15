THIS SEEMS LIKE KIND OF A BIG DEAL:

🚨 April shocker: U.S. Treasury posts $258B surplus — 2nd largest ever.

• Tax receipts surged to $850B

• Customs duties (Trump tariffs) doubled to record $15.6B

• Borrowing needs down $53B this quarter

For a gov’t hooked on deficits, this is a rare fiscal win—driven by new…

— Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) May 14, 2025