THIS SEEMS LIKE KIND OF A BIG DEAL:
🚨 April shocker: U.S. Treasury posts $258B surplus — 2nd largest ever.
• Tax receipts surged to $850B
• Customs duties (Trump tariffs) doubled to record $15.6B
• Borrowing needs down $53B this quarter
For a gov’t hooked on deficits, this is a rare fiscal win—driven by new…
April is a good month for federal receipts because of Tax Day, but the second-biggest ever — with Trump’s tariffs accounting for only a small fraction — deserves more attention.