MEDIA SHOCKED THAT MEDIA COVERED UP BIDEN’S COGNITIVE DECLINE:

It’s a headline that reads more like satire than reality. But the corporate media is once again pretending to be shocked at new details about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline – despite having themselves perpetrated the cover-up of the former president’s failing health for years.

Since Biden left office, details have slowly emerged about the lengths to which top White House staff, Democrat insiders, and liberal media pundits went to cover up the president’s physical deterioration. But that trickle has become a torrent this week as details from “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” a new book from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson, have entered the headlines.

The book is reportedly based on interviews with more than 200 people and includes explosive revelations like the fact that Biden’s health was apparently so bad as early as 2023 that advisors privately discussed the potential need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election. Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, also pleaded with aides to give the president more time to rest, and White House staffers were instructed to plan events so that Biden had to walk as few steps as possible.

In another instance, Biden allegedly did not recognize movie star George Clooney at an event, despite the fact that the two men had known each other for nearly two decades. Clooney would later pen an op-ed urging Biden to drop out of the race – but only following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

For Americans who watched the media’s fawning coverage of Biden for four years, the feigned shock and outrage of the commentariat class over these new details is as laughable as it is insulting. Do Tapper, Thompson, and their legacy media brethren really expect us to forget that they themselves paved the way for the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline until that lie became impossible to maintain?