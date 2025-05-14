WATCH: Democrat Debbie Dingell Does a Biden, Dozes Off During Hearing.
Democratic congresswoman Debbie Dingell (Mich.) was caught on camera dozing off during a committee hearing Wednesday morning, drawing mockery and prompting comparisons to former president Joe Biden.
Video footage shows Dingell, 71, with her eyes closed and head tilted upward as she sits near the center of the dais during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.
The Michigan congresswoman, who has served in the House since 2015, came under scrutiny in February after she paid tribute to Osama Siblani, an anti-Semitic activist who hailed the leader of the terrorist group Hezbollah as a “hero” and has called for Jews to be sent “back to Poland.” Dingell said that Siblani’s “voice has rung loud and clear as an advocate for Arab lives around the world” and that his “efforts are worthy of commendation.”
In addition to serving on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Dingell is in charge of messaging for House Democrats.
And the message is: Dynasties that would make the Mings blanch:
🚨 Who is Debbie “Dreamland” Dingell
– She has been in Congress for 10 years
– She took over the seat from her husband John Dingell who held it for 59 years
– John Dingell took the seat over from his father, John Dingell Sr, who held it for 22 years
92 years of Dingell pic.twitter.com/rQxWz21uYu
— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 14, 2025
Fortunately though, one gallant man stands ready if it happens again:
Here to help! https://t.co/HSvaqjlyzX
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) May 14, 2025