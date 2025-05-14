WATCH: Democrat Debbie Dingell Does a Biden, Dozes Off During Hearing.

Democratic congresswoman Debbie Dingell (Mich.) was caught on camera dozing off during a committee hearing Wednesday morning, drawing mockery and prompting comparisons to former president Joe Biden.

Video footage shows Dingell, 71, with her eyes closed and head tilted upward as she sits near the center of the dais during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

The Michigan congresswoman, who has served in the House since 2015, came under scrutiny in February after she paid tribute to Osama Siblani, an anti-Semitic activist who hailed the leader of the terrorist group Hezbollah as a “hero” and has called for Jews to be sent “back to Poland.” Dingell said that Siblani’s “voice has rung loud and clear as an advocate for Arab lives around the world” and that his “efforts are worthy of commendation.”

In addition to serving on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Dingell is in charge of messaging for House Democrats.