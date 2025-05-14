JOANNE JACOBS: Honors for none.

In high school, I had to pay attention because I was in “Level 1” classes that were challenging. My classmates were all smart and motivated. Even in math and science, not my strong suits, it was fun.

Ditching honors classes in the name of “equity” is a bad idea, writes Rikki Schlott in the New York Post. In the heart of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto Unified will dump honors biology classes and place all freshmen in the same “foundational” course, she notes. “Honors English has already been sidelined.”

The board voted for “de-laning” in January, but it’s become an issue this week, because Ro Khanna, a Democratic congressman in the area, tweeted against the idea: “It is absurd that [the] Palo Alto School district just voted to remove honors biology for all students and already removed honors English,” Khanna wrote. “They call it de-laning. I call it an assault on excellence.”