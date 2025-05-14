THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM? Germany Will Build Strongest Conventional Army in Europe.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to turn the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional army in Europe by giving it all the financial resources it needs to become so. Merz also said he would introduce a new volunteer military service.

“Strength deters aggression. Weakness, on the other hand, invites aggression,” Merz said in his first statement to the Bundestag as chancellor, laying out his coalition government’s priorities, Die Zeit reported.

European allies have stressed the urgency of growing and improving their military capabilities to counter an increasingly belligerent Russia. The Trump administration has also urged NATO allies in Europe to shoulder more of the burden for their own defense.