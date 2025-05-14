GREAT MOMENTS IN STUNT CASTING: Hollywood A-listers unrecognizable as they transform into famous NFLers for new movie.
Amazon MGM Studios has started production on its “Madden” film — and a shocking first-look photo of the film’s lead stars was released on Tuesday.
In the image, Nicolas Cage looks unrecognizable with shaggy hair as Oakland Raiders coach-turned-legendary NFL broadcaster John Madden.
The same goes for Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis.
I’ll wait for the reviews, but it may be worth watching just for the casting.