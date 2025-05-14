GREAT MOMENTS IN STUNT CASTING: Hollywood A-listers unrecognizable as they transform into famous NFLers for new movie.

Amazon MGM Studios has started production on its “Madden” film — and a shocking first-look photo of the film’s lead stars was released on Tuesday.

In the image, Nicolas Cage looks unrecognizable with shaggy hair as Oakland Raiders coach-turned-legendary NFL broadcaster John Madden.

The same goes for Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis.