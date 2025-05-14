THE BIGGEST STORY EVERYBODY MISSED, A THREAD:
🧵 I went looking for the actual text of the EO on prescription drug prices since no one is actually linking that and I have to do everything around here and I found this that was issued on Friday and I missed it.
I cannot stress how important this is.
— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 12, 2025
A few bullet points:
What does this do? The most important part is that every agency has 365 days to list out all the regulations that have a criminal penalty and then that report has to be made public. All future regs have to state criminal offenses clearly. Mens rea is back on the menu! The default will be to require mens rea. This EO is tremendously important and will have direct, and hopefully immediate, affect on more or less everyone in America. And did you hear anything about it? Anything at all?
Read the whole thing.