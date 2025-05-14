May 14, 2025

THE BIGGEST STORY EVERYBODY MISSED, A THREAD:

A few bullet points:

  • What does this do? The most important part is that every agency has 365 days to list out all the regulations that have a criminal penalty and then that report has to be made public.
  • All future regs have to state criminal offenses clearly. Mens rea is back on the menu! The default will be to require mens rea.
  • This EO is tremendously important and will have direct, and hopefully immediate, affect on more or less everyone in America. And did you hear anything about it? Anything at all?

    • Read the whole thing.

    Posted at 2:47 pm by Stephen Green