May 14, 2025

ROBERT SPENCER: Trump Shocks the World — Again. “In many ways, Trump’s meeting with al-Sharaa is as momentous, and could be more momentous, than his first-term overtures to Kim Jong Un. The two meetings come from the same wellsprings: Trump is attempting to break longstanding logjams and end the status quo that the foreign policy establishment, both inside the U.S. and elsewhere, had come to take for granted.”

Posted at 2:17 pm by Stephen Green