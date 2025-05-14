TAPPING INTO THE MEMORY HOLE: Jake Tapper’s past coverage of Biden’s cognitive decline under scrutiny ahead of his new book.

Concerns over Biden’s age and stamina go as far back as 2019 as he ran in the Democratic primary. The subject wasn’t just raised by conservatives at the time, it was used as a cudgel by Democratic rivals Julián Castro and Cory Booker, who both cast doubt on the former VP’s sharpness.

Once Biden clinched the nomination in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, he ran what many dubbed the “basement campaign,” a name meant to signify Biden’s limited public appearances on the campaign trail. Biden frequently went viral for incoherent word jumbles during various events. His campaign repeatedly claimed that his various verbal stumbles stemmed from Biden’s lifelong battle of overcoming a stutter.

In October 2020, Tapper touted the Biden talking point, even showing a clip from the DNC convention of a 13-year-old Biden supporter with a severe stutter who turned to the Democratic nominee for inspiration, during a tense exchange with then-Trump 2020 campaign advisor Lara Trump (now a Fox News host), who drew attention to Biden’s cognitive decline at a campaign event.

“How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?” Tapper asked indignantly after showing a clip of Lara Trump commenting on Biden struggling for words.

“First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter,” Lara Trump responded. “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline-”

“Ok,” Tapper quickly interrupted while talking over her. “It’s so amazing to me- a ‘cognitive decline.’ I think you were mocking his stutter. Yeah. I think you were mocking his stutter and I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline. I would think somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses diagnosing politicians from afar.”

After Lara Trump insisted Biden’s cognitive decline was “very concerning,” Tapper cut the interview short.

“Thank you, Lara. I’m sure it’s from a place of concern. We all believe that,” Tapper sarcastically told her before ending the interview.