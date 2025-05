SURPRISING TO WHOM?

According to our analysis, America is splitting into two different economies and markets: one conservative, the other liberal. Not only that, the MAGA economy is doing surprisingly well https://t.co/lz1sxymSCt — The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 14, 2025

You’d think that a magazine called The Economist would understand something about economics — but only if you hadn’t read The Economist in the last 15 years or so.