IT REALLY IS THIS SIMPLE:

"Our sources lied to us." Okay, but most voters didn't have "sources." They had eyes. And they were told brazen lies by people who also had eyes. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 13, 2025

Cranky old news editor from the '50s to cub reporter: "If your mother says she loves you, check it out." Seasoned DC pro, circa 2025: "They lied to me but I didn't check it out until the election was over and I could cash in on a book deal." https://t.co/jiu4xKg4H6 — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 13, 2025

Finally: Watching Jake Tapper cash in on his own professional malfeasance is probably the most Beltway thing ever.

For now, anyway.