IT REALLY IS THIS SIMPLE:
"Our sources lied to us." Okay, but most voters didn't have "sources." They had eyes. And they were told brazen lies by people who also had eyes.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 13, 2025
Related:
Cranky old news editor from the '50s to cub reporter: "If your mother says she loves you, check it out."
Seasoned DC pro, circa 2025: "They lied to me but I didn't check it out until the election was over and I could cash in on a book deal." https://t.co/jiu4xKg4H6
— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 13, 2025
Finally: Watching Jake Tapper cash in on his own professional malfeasance is probably the most Beltway thing ever.
For now, anyway.