RACISM, STRAIGHT UP:

“Helping whites people is against what we stand for.”

One of the great things about the Trump Afrikaner refugee policy is that it’s getting people, including church leaders, to say what they really think about white people. No more inferences now. It’s out in the open. Good. https://t.co/asF2erMOKZ

— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 14, 2025